The Ntungamo Resident District Commissioner (RDC) George Bakunda has warned youth in the country to shun the politics characterized by lies and civil disobedience being promoted by the National Unity Platform Presidential flag bearer Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine.

RDC Bakunda revealed that Bobi Wine cannot be the President of Uganda because no one can declare him even if he wins President Yoweri Museveni.

Bakunda noted that Bobi Wine is actually the product of President Museveni therefore he should be instead supporting him because the latter provided Uganda with a peaceful environment that allowed him to thrive musically rather than turning against him.

He made remarks over the weekend while launching the NRM team of Nyakyeera Youth Mobilizers Association held at Omukatoogo Nyakyeera town council to traverse all villages in the area seeking for President Museveni’s support and all NRM flag bearers ahead of the 2021 polls.

He also said that the Alliance For National Transformation Presidential flag bearer General Mugisha Muntu is still a challenge in Kajara county and Ntungamo district at large since he is born from there but revealed that they are working under the clock not to get many votes than Museveni.

The NRM flag bearer for Ruhaama East constituency Kamukama Benjamin Katangura noted that NRM is yet to disburse money for every village, sub counties and parishes to register all NRM supporters who wish to vote President Museveni.

Kamukama said that NRM secretariat wanted to know the exact numbers of supporters per village before the general election thus starting registering voters in time.

The Nyakyeera Youth Mobilizers Association led by its chairperson Turyasiima Aloysius pledged to do what they can to make sure that President Museveni as well as all other NRM flag bearers win the 2021 polls by 100% at all levels.