Four time presidential candidate Dr Kizza Besigye has attacked President Yoweri Museveni and Finance Minister Matia Kasaija for misusing public offices for their personal gains.

Col (rtd) Besigye described Museveni’s act of rewarding a government job to Kasaija’s political opponent as ‘criminal abuse of office’.

“Mr Paul Kyalimpa contested against Hon Matia Kasaija in NRM primaries for Buyanja Country MP flag-bearer. Mr Kyalimpa rejected results of primaries, which he believed were rigged for/ by Hon Kasaija. Mr Kyalimpa got nominated as an Independent Candidate for 2021 general elections. Hon Kasaija meets Mr M7 in Gulu to seek his connivance to have Kyalimpa appointed as Deputy Director General, Uganda Investment Authority, a body under Kasaija’s direct control as Minister of Finance. On 24th November 2020, Mr M7 writes to Kasaija giving a green light for Kasaija to abuse his office,” Besigye said in a Facebook post on Monday.

“On 7th December 2020, the Returning Officer of Kibaale writes to formally inform the Electoral Commission of Mr Kyalimpa’s withdrawals as candidate and declaration of Hon Kasaija as an opposed MP-elect for the next parliament.NOTE: The Investment Authority Act doesn’t have a post of Deputy Director General, to which Mr Kyalimpa has been appointed. It’s being created for him! You know where all these men belong- PRISON,” he added.

A few weeks back, President Museveni appointed Paul Kyalimpa who recently withdrew from the Parliamentary race against Kasaija, as Deputy Director General of Uganda Investment Authority (UIA).

Kyalimpa was challenging Kasaija for MP Buyanja county (Kibaale) seat but he later withdrew his candidature. He was running on an Independent ticket. By pulling out of the race, this automatically left Minister Kasaija unopposed.

Kasaija was declared unopposed by the Kibaale electoral district returning officer Ipeto Aggrey James.

“I Ipeto Aggrey James being the returning officer Kibaale Electorate district, in accordance with the Parliamentary Elections Act, section 19A 2005 (as amended) hereby declare Hon Matia Kasaija (NRM) elected unopposed as directly elected Member of Parliament for Buyanja County in Kibaale electoral district,” Ipeto said in a letter dated 7 December, 2020.

However, following the development, it was revealed that Kyalimpa decided to opt out of the race after landing a juicy job from UIA, a entity under the Finance Ministry which is led by Kasaija.

In a letter seen by this website, President Museveni notifies Minister Kasaija of the appointment of Kyalimpa to the position of Deputy Director General at UIA.

“I refer to my conversation with you in Gulu last Wednesday regarding the above named person (Kyalimpa). This is to authorize you to go ahead with the recruitment process and have the candidate appointed, if found suitable,” the President said in his 24 November letter.