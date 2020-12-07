Canon Patrick Bwerere, the father of CP Frank Mwesigwa has passed on. He is likely to buried in his home district of Kiruhura.

Canon Bwerere, a retired minister of Church of Uganda, died last night. We shall bring you details later.

Mwesigwa is well known police officer, now commanding Eastern Uganda. He has served in different portfolios including counter terrorism, Kampala metropolitan, Tourism Police among others.