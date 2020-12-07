Kampala City Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago is back in Uganda after being discharged from Aga khan Hospital in Nairobi, Kenya.

Lukwago landed at Entebbe Airport on Monday morning.

The Lord Mayor was flown to Nairobi for treatment on November 24, 2020 where he was diagnosed with acute anaphylaxis.

Anaphylaxis is a severe, potentially life-threatening allergic reaction. It can occur within seconds or minutes of exposure to something one is allergic to, such as peanuts or bee stings.

“Thanks be to God. The Lord Mayor His Worship Elias Lukwago is back from Nairobi where he had been referred for further treatment and management,” The office of the Lord Mayor said in a statement on Monday.