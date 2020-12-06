A Daily Monitor photojournalist covering presidential candidate Patrick Amuriat has tested positive for Covid19.

Mr Alex Esagala, who has been in close contact with Forum for Democratic Change’s candidate and other party top officials, tested positive on Saturday. He is the journalist who photographed Amuriat’s convoy crossing the river which had flooded one of the roads.

Mr Esagala who has been complaining over fever and chest pain, was with Amuriat in West Nile, Acholi and Lango sub regions.

The news is likely to affect the Amuriat campaign, because either Esagala picked up the virus from this campaign or he passed it on.