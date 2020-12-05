The Deputy Kampala City Lord Mayor Doreen Nyanjura has dismissed rumours that his boss Erias Lukwago is dead.

Since Saturday morning, rumours have been making rounds on social media alleging that the Lord Mayor has passed on.

However, according to Nyanjura, Lukwago who has been bedridden for some days is alive and he was today discharged from Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi, Kenya.

“The Lord Mayor is stable, he was discharged today and is traveling back on Monday,” Nyanjura posted on her official Facebook page on Saturday.

Lukwago was last week taken to Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi due to respiratory complications occasioned by an acute anaphylaxis. He was referred to Aga Khan Hospital to have his condition further handled by Pulmonologists.