Renown Muslim scholar Imam Idi Kasozi has asked Muslims and Ugandans at large to stay away from social media rumours alleging that Sheikh Nuhu Muzaata was poisoned.

The head of Da’awa in Uganda also Kibuli Muslim faction Spokesperson died on Friday at International Hospital Kampala where he was admitted two weeks ago.

Appearing on CBS FM on Saturday, Imam Kasozi said all social media platforms are full of theories describing how Muzaata’s death was not of a natural cause but rather planned.

He added that as Muslims they should know that death is an obligatory process that every human being has to test and the time for such test is only determined by God not human beings.

“I want to categorically caution people especially Muslims to desist from spreading false massages alleging that our beloved friend Sheikh Nuhu Muzaata died of either poison or anything. I have seen several massages of that kind but I beg you kindly to stop sharing these massages. In our religion and the Holy book we read, we very well know that death is inescapable. And since we don’t have evidence to such allegations let’s refuse to share them. Sheikh Muzaata was sick and was in the hospital till his death, let’s take that and leave the rest to Allah,” Kasozi who was Muzaata’s close friend said.

Imam Kasozi also praised Muzaata as a man who loved his country and defended his religion even in the time when no one was able to stand.

“Sheikh Muzaata’s death has not cost only Muslims but Uganda has lost a great man who spoke his heart alway and his words have helped both Muslims and non-Muslims,” he said.

The vocal Muslim cleric Muzaata will be buried on Saturday at 4:00 pm in Kigogwa village along Bombo Road.