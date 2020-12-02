Mukono Resident District Commissioner (RDC) Fred Bamwine has asked the Electoral Commission (EC) to actively get involved in solving the issue of presidential candidates violating Covid-19 guidelines while campaigning.

He says the violation of Covid-19 rules risks the lives of Ugandans.

Appearing on NBS TV on Wednesday,the head of Security in Mukono district noted that EC has to come out and punish candidates violating the guidelines instead of blaming security for doing their work.

“I don’t know whether EC has the authority to suspend any candidate who violates campaign guidelines because if they have it why not use it? Security officers are finding it challenging to deal with stubborn candidates. I wish people could at least know the attacks we get in case we leave them to continue with their stubbornness because there are a lot of things involved in such gatherings. Candidates who are violating these laws should know that security operatives are also human beings with families,”Bamwine said.

“That is why I keep asking if Mr Byabakama knows that law that allows him to suspend or cancel candidates that are violating laws of the game, why should Ugandans remain at risk?”