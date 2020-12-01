ASP Gloria Nakiboneka, the head of Child and Family Protection Unit at Kabalagala Police Station has died.

Nakiboneka was found dead at her home in Kitemu last night.

“The management of Kampala Metropolitan Police with deep sorrow announces the death of one of our staff ASP Gloria Nakiboneka, who passed on last night at unknown time.

ASP Nakiboneka was the Officer in Charge Child and Family Protection Unit at Kabalagala Police Station,” Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson Patrick Onyango said in a statement on Tuesday.

” She was found dead in her house in Kitemu. She was staying with her six (06) months old baby and a maid.

The deceased have not been feeling well since last Friday and she was on maternity leave.”

Nakiboneka’s body has been taken to the mortuary for postmortem.

Nakiboneka’s fact file:

The deceased joined Police in 2014.

She was born on 01/09/1986 to Ben Musisi, a Prisons officer, and Beatrice Baguma.

She went to St. Kizito Primary School, then Bukandula College Gombe for her ‘O’ level education and Luzira Lakeside College for ‘A’ level education before joining Makerere University where she graduated with a degree.

She worked at various police stations including Bududa, Mpigi and Kabalagala.

The entire Uganda Police Force has lost a dedicated, disciplined and hardworking officer.