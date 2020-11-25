The Banyarwanda community in Uganda are set to address the media over the recent #FreeBobiWine protests.

The protests that happened in most parts of the country last week were sparked off by the arrest of presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi who was trying to hold a campaign rally in Luuka district on Wednesday. Over 50 people died and scores injured during the demonstrations.

Following the incident, some people started to make tribal sentiments against the Banyarwanda by alleging that they are siding with the state to oppress ordinary citizens.

Now the Banyarwanda through their umbrella body- Council for Banyarwanda will today Wednesday at 11am address the media over the recent events. They will also call for national unity among all Ugandans.

“Members of the Media, you are invited to a press conference by the Council for Banyarwanda tomorrow Wednesday 25th November, 2020 starting at 11am sharp! The CFB will be addressing recent events that have taken place in the country & calling for national unity among all Ugandans. Join us at Rock Gardens Restaurant, Speke Hotel (below Sheraton Hotel),” Frank Gashumba,a motivational speaker also social entrepreneur said on Tuesday.