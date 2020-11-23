Veteran journalist Bwaddene Basajjamivule has displayed his pistol to the public.

Basajjamivule’s latest comical move is probably aimed at scaring his enemies to stop abusing him.

Ever since, he crossed to ruling party NRM, Basajjamivule has been verbally attacked left, right and centre by National Unity Platform/ People Power supporters. They accuse him of being a hypocrite who can do anything to get money from the state.

Now the former member of NUP has showed off his pistol (we are not sure whether it’s real or fake) to silence his haters who had made it a tendency of abusing him on social media.

All we can say, If you abuse him again, he will take you out of action.