The Uganda Police Force have said the #FreeBobiWine protests that left over 30 people dead and scores injured were coordinated by a group of 300 ring leaders who actively took part in distributing tyres to their flash points and hotspots, using Motor vehicles and Boda bodas.

Following the arrest of presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine, protests erupted in various parts of the country leaving tens of people dead. The protesters were demanding for the release of Bobi Wine who is still being detained at Nalufenya prison in Jinja.

Addressing the media on Friday in Kampala, Police Spokesperson CP Fred Enanga said they have so far arrested seven ring leaders who coordinated the violent demonstrations.

“Therefore, what we have seen in the last two days i.e., the violence, vandalism looting, intimidation and threats, are crimes that were being committed targeting people who are not pro-NUP and also against people’s property. Now this is something that we shall not tolerate,” Enanga said.

“Those who continue to encourage rioting and threaten individuals on account of their tribes and beliefs etc, across Facebook posts, Twitter, Instagram and Whatsapp will be attended to by our cybercrime teams,” he further warned.

The arrested suspected ring leaders include:

1. Malingolingo Nkedi – contesting for councillorship in Nansana Municipality.

2. Machete Ashraf, the commander freedom bodabodas who are about 50 in number

3. Nusfa Nakato, a candidate for councilor seat at KCCA

4. Kulya Saul – KCCA councilor Kawempe North

5. Rodha alias Maama Kampala mobilizer for NUP cells in Bwaise and Kyebando indusial area

6. Bagonza Thomas, the NUP candidate for councilor seat Bwaise II, in Kawempe

7. Mathias Walukagga, mobilizing in Busoga Region”