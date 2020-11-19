The Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga has condemned the ongoing acts of brutality and violence in Uganda.

Since Wednesday, there have been protests in some parts of the country following the arrest of presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine. The protesters are calling for the release of legislator who was arrested yesterday as he tried to hold a campaign rally in Luuka district. Bobi Wine is currently being detained at Nalufenya prison in Jinja.

So far more than 20 people have lost their lives in the chaos and over 40 have been left severely injured.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Speaker Kadaga says such events should not be condoned in society.

“The Media has reported demonstrations happening in various parts of the country over the arrest and detention of Presidential Aspirant Kyagulanyi Robert Ssentamu. In Kampala alone, it was reported that at least four (4) people lost their lives and scores sustained injuries during the demonstrations, ” she said.

” I therefore call upon all candidates to appeal to their supporters, to exercise restraint from indulging in detestable activities, which may result in the loss of lives and property as well as livelihoods.

Special appeal is hereby made to the various security agencies and operatives to execute their duties and responsibilities as enshrined in the various legal regimes establishing them, while at the same time exercising restraint from violating human rights.”

Kadaga further appealed to the Electoral Commission, as the body constitutionally mandated to manage electoral processes in the country, to institute all mechanisms possible to ensure adequate civic education which would deter the citizenry from engaging in such destructive behavior.

“It is crystal clear that the ongoing demonstrations and related matters are a direct replica of inadequate civic education conducted by the Electoral Commission.

” And to all fellow Ugandans out there, I wish to inform you that there’s life after elections. Uganda belongs to each and everyone of us and the ongoing electoral processes should not come in between us but rather should unite us for a common good and a better Uganda, today, tomorrow and for eternity, “Kadaga noted.