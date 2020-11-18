Four time presidential candidates Dr Kizza Besigye has condemned the media of turning a deaf ear in the wake of country wide protests following Bobi Wine’s arrest on Wednesday.

Besigye specifically pointed out NBS TV which decided to live broadcast President Yoweri Museveni’s campaign in Moroto instead of showing the world how people are being killed by the state.

“MEDIA BLACKOUT of what’s been taking place in Kampala after arrest of presidential candidate Hon Kyagulanyi is very OMINOUS! With several people confirmed dead & tension mounting, NBS Tv is broadcasting LIVE M7’s campaign in Moroto; others are playing music or doing their normal programs,” Besigye said in Facebook post on Wednesday.

” NRM/M7 Junta-controlled media isn’t accessible to most candidates and, yet, the Junta decreed that candidates can’t hold rallies!They’re supposed to campaign in 146 Districts (351 parliamentary constituencies) in only 60 days!!“Scientific” Campaigns??”

Bobi Wine, real name Robert Kyagulanyi was arrested on Wednesday by police as he tried to stage a campaign rally in Luuka district. Police accused Bobi Wine of flouting the Covid-19 regulations by gathering more than 200 people on his rally.

The Kyadondo East MP is currently being detained at Nalufenya prison in Jinja.

Following his brutal arrest, the presidential candidate’s supporters have since staged protests in various parts of the country demanding for his immediate release.

Security operatives are firing teargas and live bullets to disperse protesters. So far five people have allegedly been killed in the chaos.

Meanwhile, opposition presidential candidates have called for immediate release of their colleague Bobi Wine.

Gen Mugisha Muntu one of the presidential candidates said the continued harassment and arrest of Bobi Wine is leading Uganda closer towards a breaking point.

“The impunity with which security operatives are operating in the continued harassment and now arrest of Hon. Kyagulanyi is leading this country closer towards a breaking point.We join @NUP_Ug and all fair-minded Ugandans in calling upon his immediate release,” Muntu said in a statement.

On the other Gen Henry Tumukunde also a presidential candidate called for immediate release of Bobi Wine.

” We are at a turning point in the history of our country but the manner in which authorities are operating shows blatant disregard of the current state of affairs.We join other political leaders to unequivocally call for the immediate release of National Unity Platform Pres. candidate Bobi Wine. ”

Earlier today, the Democratic Party (DP) presidential flag bearer Norbert Mao instructed his lawyer Luyimbazi Nalukoola to take legal steps to ensure that his fellow presidential candidate Rober Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine is released.

Speaking about the development, Mao said he will not rest until Bobi Wine is set free.

“I have instructed the DP National Legal Advisor Counsel Luyimbazi Nalukoola to take legal steps to ensure that the NUP Presidential Candidate Robert Kyagulanyi who is in detention is released from custody immediately, “Mao said in a statement on Wednesday.