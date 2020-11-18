Lubaga South Legislator Kato Lubwama has revealed that he will be voting for National Unit Platform (NUP) Presidential flag bearer, Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine in the 2021 general elections.

Despite being a Democratic Party member, Lubwama said that he decided to support NUP’s Bobi Wine because according to him, he is the strongest opposition candidate and most of his people ‘Lubaga South’ are supporting the Ghetto Gladiator for presidency.

And being a calculative politician, Lubwama further shared during an interview on BBS TV’s Roundabout show on Tuesday that he has already reached out to Bobi Wine and requested to be named the Minister of Culture when he becomes the president and Bobi is positive about it.

“I decided to support Bobi Wine on a condition, I told him to give me a ministerial position when he becomes the President, I want to be a Minister of Culture and we are currently in talks with him. I expect to become the next Minister of Culture, I have to change my status too,” he said.

Lubwama advised people not to judge his decision because everyone wants to live a good life and he is not exceptional, this is why he chose to join the ‘struggle’ so that he is on a close seat just in case Bobi Wine wins.