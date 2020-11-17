The Democratic Party (DP) has revealed Fred Mukasa Mbidde lied when he said that the party president Norbert Mao okayed his decision to support Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine’s presidential bid.

Mbidde, the DP Deputy president general on Monday opted to back the National Unity Platform (NUP) presidential candidate in lieu of his party’s flag-bearer Mao.

Mbidde said he had already informed his boss Mao about his decision who gave him a go ahead.

“I am among the few parliamentary contestants who wish Mr Kyagulanyi well because most of the incumbents in Masaka are schemers who simply want his backing to retain their parliamentary seats other than making him win the presidency,” Mbidde who is vying for the new Nyendo-Mukungwe parliamentary seat told his supporters.

However, according to DP Spokesperson Okoler Opio Lo Amanu, Mao never okayed Mbidde’s decision to back Bobi Wine as the latter alleges.

” The statement by the DP Vice President that the President okayed his decision to support the NUP presidential candidate is totally untrue and it should not only be ignored but also treated with the utmost contempt it does deserve,” Amanu said in a statement on Tuesday.

” The President of Democratic Party cannot endorse support for another party’s candidate when he himself is apresidential flagbearer in the general elections in the same manner Hon. Mbidde wouldn’t endorse support for Hon. Mpuuga by agreeing with some members of his team to support his rival.”

See DP’s full statement:

DEMOCRATIC PARTY STATEMENT ON HON. FRED MUKASA MBIDDE’S ALLEGATION The statement by the DP Vice President that the President okayed his decision to support the NUP presidential candidate is totally untrue and it should not only be ignored but also treated with the utmost contempt it does

deserve. The President of Democratic Party cannot endorse support for another party’s candidate when he himself is apresidential flagbearer in the general elections in the same manner Hon. Mbidde wouldn’t endorse support for Hon. Mpuuga by agreeing with some members of his team to support his rival. That said, we strongly believe that no party member can in good conscience support a candidate from another party for any position when DP has a candidate. Members have to take responsibility for their decisions save where there’s collective responsibility based on a formal decision by a party organ. The Democratic Party respects freedom of members to hold opinions and make decisions but if such decisions are to be construed as being unreasonable, then members should be prepated to shoulder the burden of guilt

without tagging the President General of the Party as is the case at present. Also important to note is that, we shall not be distracted from pursuing the goals for which DP was established in 1954. As the President General often says, “DP was established for a reason, not a season.” The Democratic Party has candidates in various positions and it is the duty of all members of the party to back the party candidates. Members who back candidates from other parties undermine the unity and solidarity of theparty. Lastly, while the political pressures that compel conflicted party members to get derailed into supportingcandidates from other parties are understandable,they are unacceptable and contrary to the provisions of theparty constitution. Okoler Opio Lo Amanu

DP Spokesperson

