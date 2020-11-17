Denis Mukasa MBIDDE is the second highest executive of Uganda’s oldest political party, Democratic Party (DP) and said to be the force behind Norbert Mao’s power. However, although Mao is standing for president 2021-26, Mbidde sees no hopes of being in Mao’s government.

Instead, MBIDDE who is standing in Masaka Municipality’s Nyendo Mukungwe constituency, for member of parliament, did the unthinkable on Monday when he endorsed Robert Kyagulanyi for president. At the time of his announcement, Mao was busy combing for votes in western Uganda, convincing voters he can be president.

This was a shock announcement, only comparable to a best man who testifies against the bridegroom on the wedding day that he is not fit for marriage, rather, he is not man enough to perform his duties as a husband.

Mr Mbidde standing on DP ticket, has left many people puzzled, which means Mao’s presidential road truck has suffered a major engine knock and his mechanic too written it off.

Mbidde follows another MP in Masaka, Mary Kabanda, who announced she is backing Kyagulanyi despite standing on the DP ticket.

Mao, known as the oracle of Gulu, shocked everyone when he turned up on the last minute to enter the presidential race which he clearly knows has no chances. However, his DP leaders have left in large numbers to line up behind the NUP candidate.

Mao and his FDC counterpart Patrick Oboi Amuriat shocked their traditional support base when they declined to back Bobi Wine whose National Unity Party has taken the country by storm.

Bobi Wine continues to enjoy massive support, leaving Mao and others reduced to ball boys in a final watched by the entire world,. One can conclude, Mao and newcomer John Katumba, are literally of the same size in this game.

Respected journalist, Sadab Kitatta on Tuesday morning posted accusing Mbidde of lying about Mao.

Mbidde told a rally in Masaka that he had got the blessing of Mao to drum for Bobi Wine’s vote.

Kitatta said, “Mbidde lied about Mao”, and he explained in a long post that, “Moments before setting off for his campaigns in Western Uganda, I had a lengthy talk with the DP supremo, Norbert Mao. The presidential candidate was clearly disturbed by his top party executives declaring support for other candidates in a race where he’s participating. At the time, it was only Mary Babirye Kabanda, the DP National Treasurer, who had openly declared support for Kyagulanyi. While Hon Ssewungu Joseph Gonzaga, before his defection to NUP, presented the proposal to the party’s National Council, no decision was reached todate, Mao told me. And the Delegates’ Conference in Gulu also never passed such a resolution. What Mbidde and Kabanda are playing is the real MEAL CARD or EMMOME politics that Mao once talked about.