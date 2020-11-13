The National Unity Platform (NUP) has condemned the acts of goons who attacked their supporters and journalists particularly from NBS TV.

On Thursday during NUP campaign rally, goons clad in party T-shirts attacked people and NBS journalists before vandalizing their car and taking off with their equipment.

Speaking about the incident, the Kamwokya based political party spokesperson Joel Ssenyonyi said that they have reliable information that the state and police have made plans to keep planting goons sometimes with NUP/PeoplePower t-shirts in the crowds that welcome their Presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine in the various districts he goes to.

He says their intention is for them to wreck havoc by attacking people including media like they allegedly did yesterday, such that NUP gets soiled.

“Police plans to use the t-shirts and berets which they confiscated from our offices in Kamwokya recently. This won’t be the first time police does this. When we went to Lira for our consultations in January of this year, the then Lira DPC George Obia carried goons wearing People Power t-shirts and tags at the back of his police truck. The goons had sticks, ropes and metals, it looked like they were going on a hunting spree,”Ssenyonyi said in a statement on Friday.

” You will remember that police planted guns and rounds of ammunition in Hon Kyagulanyi’s hotel room in Arua in 2018, but their plans eventually failed. Police and state security, we’re watching your every move! We appeal to our supporters to remain peaceful, that way we shall easily identify those who are planted to cause chaos.”