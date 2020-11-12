The Criminal Investigations Directorate-CID has in custody a man accused of using the name of First Son, Lt. Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba to defraud more than Shs100 million and two vehicles from unsuspecting members of the public.

Alfa Musoke, who is currently locked up at Jinja Road police station, reportedly hoodwinked over 62 Ugandans in the country and abroad claiming he and Gen Muhoozi had secured several jobs in Canada, United States of America and Europe.

The CID Spokesperson, Charles Twine, says Musoke conned between Shs2 million and Shs15 million from his victims with promises of handing them lucrative jobs abroad. Some of the victims, according to Twine, gave the suspect their vehicles since they couldn’t raise the required money in time.

Twine added that CID will ensure that all victims are interviewed to get substantive evidence pinning the suspect before the case is taken to court. CID has since charged Musoke with obtaining money by false pretence and attempting to smuggle people abroad.

Juma Katongole, who was conned over Shs5 million, says that he had just returned from Qatar following the expiry of his contract when he fell in Musoke’s trap. Katongole says he met a lady who explained to him that Musoke through Holne Cares was taking people to work in Europe, Dubai, Canada and US.

“I went to Holne Care offices at Namirembe Road and I was told about the available abroad job opportunities. I was told to pay money and I did. But when I realised nothing was happening, I tasked them to return my money and passport,” Katongole told Uganda Radio Network.

Another victim who only decided to identify herself as Aminah says she lost her vehicle she gave Musoke in February last year as security to process a Visa processing and travel documents.