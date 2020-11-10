Bruce Nuwagaba has won the Norbert Mao Presidential campaign poster competition.

Last month, the Democratic Party (DP) through the Mao 2021 Campaign Committee called upon the public to help them design the official poster for their 2021 Presidential flag bearer Norbert Mao and on Tuesday 10,November, the competition came to and end.

Nuwagaba, a graphics designer from Mbarara emerged winner of the contest and he walked away with a cash prize of Shs1 million.

“Hon. Norbert Mao President Campaign poster competition has come to an end and the winner is Bruce Nuwagaba from Mbarara who has earned himself 1,000,000/= UGX cash,” DP posted on its official Facebook page.

The selection process of the poster was premised on three criteria which included creativity, presentation and clarity.

The first runner up walked away with Shs500, 000 and the second runner up pocketed Shs300, 000.

Meanwhile, Mao will on Wednesday launch his campaigns in Kasese ahead of 2021 general elections.