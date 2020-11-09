The Speaker of Parliament, Rebecca Kadaga, has hailed the female staff of Parliament for pursuing the corporate social responsibility agenda of the Institution on voluntary basis.

Kadaga expressed gratitude towards her staff on learning that they mobilised over Shs 6 million in June 2020 to support the outsourced cleaners of Parliament who had to trek long distances to work during the Covid-19 lockdown.

The Speaker was further moved on discovering that they have also been involved in mobilising relief items for the victims of the mudslides in Bududa district – a practice, she said, should be entrenched in the culture of Parliament.

“I thank you for your corporate social responsibility. I think we should have a regular plan to support people who are in need – we could perhaps arrange to collect items every three months, such that we support those who are less fortunate,” said Kadaga.

Kadaga made the remarks at the annual get together of the Parliament Women Staff Forum at Mestil Hotel in Kampala on Friday, 6 November 2020.

She was enthralled by the rate at which women in Parliament are rising in rank. “On the recent promotions within Parliament, I have been told that women took 20 percent, I hope that in the future, we shall get 60 percent. I hope the situation will change and the true position of women will be given to them,” said Kadaga.

The forum’s chairperson and also Assistant Director for Communication and Public Affairs, Helen Kawesa, said the forum has provided a platform for building their member’s capabilities to aspire for higher positions.

“Last year we trained women on how to prepare for interviews. There were 50 posts which were advertised and at the very best, women ordinarily get 10 posts. I am here to announce that of the 50 posts, the ladies scooped 20,” said Kawesa.

The Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, Hon. Betty Aol Ocan tipped the women staff to use their forum and plan for retirement. “As politicians we have plan for a fallback position. When we retire, we should not be vulnerable – this is the forum where you can share about such,” counselled Ocan.

Formed in 2013, the forum is a platform whose objective is to encourage, challenge, impact and bond its members.