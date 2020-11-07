The National Unity Platform (NUP) supporters in Western Uganda have given Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine a new name, “Musinguzi” as a symbol of acceptance and support towards his 2021 presidential bid.

The musician turned politician was given the name during the launch of his presidential manifesto ahead of 2021 general elections which took place in Kakyeeka stadium, Mbarara on Saturday.

“To us, the people of Western Uganda, you’re like a newborn baby to a woman who has been barren for a long time and all of a sudden God gives her a child. We, therefore, name you, “Musinguzi” implying victory, ” said Jolly Mugisha, the NUP coordinator Western Region.

During his manifesto launch speech, Bobi Wine said,” The greatness of any nation does not lie in the beauty of manifesto or how many beautiful policy documents that have been written but rather in the commitment of leaders to say what they mean and mean what they say.”

He added that when they come into power, the NUP government will ensure that teachers get a decent salary, accommodation, and a good retirement package.

” To the health workers, we shall ensure that your work is respected and rewarded by gov’t,” he said.

“There is no reason as to why our soldiers sleep in dilapidated houses. In most cases, they don’t have running water and electricity. They are also Ugandans, they deserve better and once they are better, they will treat Ugandans better.”

Meanwhile, NUP manifesto is based on what they have termed as the ‘Fist five’ and these include;A people-centred governance, Equal access to quality health and education services, Inclusive economic development, Land natural resources and environmental protection

and National security and international relation.