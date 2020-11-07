Supporters of Presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine on Saturday ran into Kakyeeka stadium in Mbarara City to witness his manifesto launch after overpowering security team that had been trying to disperse them.

Bobi Wine and his National Unity Platform (NUP) team are currently at Kakyeeka Stadium to launch his manifesto for the 2021 general elections.

The presidential hopeful, flanked by his wife Barbie Kyagulanyi was earlier today welcomed by NUP supporters in the city.

Security in Mbarara has been beefed up to prevent any possible chaos that may arise during the event.

On Friday this week, The Uganda Police Counter Terrorism Director, who also doubles as the Ankole, Kigezi Commander, AIGP Abas Byakagaba warned Bobi Wine against causing chaos in the region.

He cautioned NUP to ensure that they stay within the provided limitations while launching their manifesto.

Since morning, security officers had refused NUP supporters and journalists from accessing the heavily guarded Stadium.

Earlier on, NUP vice President for Western Region Jolly Mugisha and other leaders had camped at Mbarara central police station claiming that their campaign materials have been confiscated by police with their other three supporters.

‘’We are here asking police to give us our campaign materials like the umbrellas, banners, balloons that they confiscated last night but they are playing us pick play,’’ said Mugisha.