The Kabale district Local Government has imposed restrictions on public access to the district headquarters due to increased cases of COVID-19 among civil servants.

According to the letter seen by this website, the Chief Administrative Officer Ntimba Edmond says that the restrictions will help to curb the spread of the virus amidst soaring community transmission cases.

Edmond says they have also scaled down the numbers of workers to 30 percent to minimize contacts, gatherings and possible risks of COVID-19 spread. Those affected include support staff and secretary.

He notes that access to the offices remains for critical stakeholders and civil servants and notes that others will only access through prior appointments.

Darius Nandinda the Kabale district Resident District Commissioner revealed that the decision was reached at following advice from the COVID-19 task-force.

Nandinda says that service delivery in the district won’t be disrupted and urges the public not to lose hope

The Kabale district Health Officer Alfred Besigensi says so far two civil servants working in the district have tested positive for COVID-19. He preferred not to mention their names.

He says the COVID-19 task force surveillance team is monitoring contacts to the positive cases who are now in self-quarantine.

Kabale district has registered a total of 30 cases of COVID-19 and 25 were registered in the past 8 days.