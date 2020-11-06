President Yoweri Museveni has on Friday commissioned the new headquarters of the Special Forces Command SFC).

The new headquarters named ‘General Yoweri Museveni House‘ cost Shs3.48 billion.

“. .. Built by SFC’s construction unit, the complex cost Shs3.48b, opposed to the Shs9b quoted by a contractor,” Museveni said on Friday.

“Also commissioned were newly-built dormitories for soldiers, renovated houses for non-commissioned officers, gun shades and a 30,000-litre fuel pump. These cost Shs1.1b and all the work executed in 23 months.”

Museveni further encouraged the army to continue building their own facilities and saving money.

” You should do this especially for lodgings for soldiers. It is not right for soldiers to sleep outside the barracks. What if war broke out in the night, where would we find you?” he inquired.

“Besides saving money since contractors borrow from banks with high interest rates, military facilties like these need a certain degree of privacy and confidentiality. Building them yourselves helps.Encroachers on army land should not be tolerated. Encroachers should either compensate the army if they have built on the land or vacate the land and ownership reverts to the UPDF.”