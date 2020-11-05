Presidential Candidate Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine has revealed that the National Unity Platform (NUP) party will not be launching their manifesto on Friday as earlier planned.

Bobi Wine says the launch has been postponed to Saturday 7th November to enable the party senior leaders to participate in the burial of political analyst Dr Anas Kaliisa who will be laid to rest on Friday 6th, 2020 in Ruhaama, Ntungamo district. Dr Kaliisa, a renown muslim scholar also elder brother to Next Media Services proprietor Kin Kariisa died on Wednesday evening.

“In light of the untimely death of senior leader, Sheikh Anas Kalisa, who will be buried this Friday in Ntungamo, we have postponed our manifesto launch to Saturday 7th November, to enable our senior leaders, including myself, to participate in the funeral. The manifesto launch is scheduled to take place in Mbarara, Kakoba Division. We have accordingly notified the Electoral Commission and Uganda police,” The Kyadondo East legislator said in a statement on Thursday.

Yesterday, NUP had disclosed that they would be launching their manifesto from Mbarara City ahead of 2021 general elections.

“On Friday this week, we will be launching our manifesto in Mbarara City. We will also officially open our regional office in Mbarara that day. We had planned to launch our manifesto here at NUP offices yesterday but you saw what happened; how security operatives fired teargas and bullets at us,” David Rubongoya, NUP Secretary General told journalists on Wednesday at the party headquarters in Kamwokya.