Since the beginning of this week, First Son Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has been in the news over his verbal attack against the National Unity Platform (NUP) president Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine.

On Tuesday, Muhoozi, who is also the Senior Presidential Advisor on Special Operations told Bobi Wine that they (regime) will deal with him (Bobi Wine) in case he wants a fight with them.

Muhoozi said the presidential candidate should know that they are stronger than what he thinks.

“I told you my young brother, that you can NEVER intimidate us. We are much stronger than you can ever imagine to be. If you want to fight we will simply defeat you. We want peace! But if you attempt to fight us then Bring it on,” Gen Muhoozi tweeted on Tuesday.

However in response, Bobi Wine told Muhoozi that only cowards and weak men boast of violence.

He also warned the First Son that he should know better that Uganda does not belong to him or his father.

” Only cowards & weak men boast of violence! You should be ashamed. Ours is a non-violent call for action. You know that in a free & fair election, your father the old tyrant, would be no more. This country belongs to Ugandans, not you and your father. You will soon understand that,” Bobi Wine tweeted.

Interesting facts about Gen Muhoozi:

1. Born on April 24, 1974 in Dar Salaam Tanzania, Muhoozi is the first son of President Yoweri Museveni and Janet Museveni,the Minister of Education and Sports.

Currently, he serves as the Senior Presidential Adviser for Special Operations.

2. As a child, Muhoozi attended schools in Tanzania, Mount Kenya Academy in Nyeri Kenya and Sweden. After his father became President , he attended Kampala Parents School, King’s College Budo for a while and St. Mary’s College Kisubi.

3. He was later admitted to Egyptian Military Academy where he took both the company and battalion commanders courses. Upon his return to Uganda from Sandhurst in 2000, Muhoozi was assigned to the Presidential Protection Unit as a second lieutenant. In 2001, he was promoted to the rank of major in the army.

4. As a major, he became a brigade commander in the Presidential Guard Brigade.

5. He also attended the Kalama Armoured Warfare Training School, in Kabamba, Mubende District. In 2007 he was admitted to a one-year course at the United States Army Command and General Staff College at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, graduating in June 2008. Following that, he successfully completed the Executive National Security Programme at the South African National Defence College.

6. Following his graduation from Fort Leavenworth in 2008, he was promoted to the rank of lieutenant colonel and appointed Commander of the Special Forces Group in UPDF. On 16 May 2016 he was promoted to the rank of major general by the President.

7.Museveni moved Muhoozi to the post of Senior Presidential Adviser for Special Operations on 10 January 2017.

8. The General is married to Charlotte Nankunda Kutesa and the couple has three children together.