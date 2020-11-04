Renowned political analyst Dr Abdulnoor Anas Kaliisa died on Wednesday evening.

Dr Kaliisa had been a panelist on NBS TV’s ‘Ensi nebyayo’ political show which airs every Sunday.

“Our Salam Charity Uganda Chairman, Dr. Anas Kaliisa, has this evening passed on, we regrettably confirm.We shall miss you, Hajji. May your soul rest in eternal peace, and may Allah grant us all the strength we need to pull through this tragedy,” Next Media Services, a mother company of NBS TV said today.

According to a family member, the Muslim scholar left office at Naguru today and returned at his home in Kawempe Ttula to have a rest as it was his routine but he collapsed dead.

Family members say the cause of his death is not yet known since he didn’t complained of any illness.

The deceased’s body is currently at Mulago Hospital to carry out a postmortem that will tell the exact cause of death.

Here is Dr Kaliisa’s Burial program:

The Vigil is on now at his home in Kawempe Ttula.

The funeral prayer will take place tomorrow at 9:00am at Kibuli mosque

Burial will take place in Ruhaama, Ntungamo district tomorrow Thursday 5th November at 4:00pm.