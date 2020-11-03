First Son Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has warned presidential hopeful Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine that he should not think about fighting President Yoweri Museveni and the regime at large because they will simply put him to where he belongs.

In a verbal attack directed to Bobi Wine, Muhoozi who also doubles as a Senior Presidential Advisor on Special Operations said the National Unity Platform (NUP) leader should know that they are stronger than what he thinks.

“I told you my young brother, that you can NEVER intimidate us. We are much stronger than you can ever imagine to be. If you want to fight we will simply defeat you. We want peace! But if you attempt to fight us then Bring it on,” Gen Muhoozi tweeted on Tuesday.

Muhoozi’s warning to Bobi Wine follows the latter’s earlier assertion that he was going to end President Yoweri Museveni’s dictatorship rule by hook or crook.

“What we have observed today is a new beginning which is going to see the end of dictatorship that has crippled our country. I want to tell Mr Museveni that since you have failed to control your greed for power, our generation is here to save you from yourself,” Bobi Wine said on Tuesday after being nominated to run for President.

“I come before you as the most committed person to lead this liberation.Fellow Ugandans, I present myself as a servant, not a boss. We are going to run a people-centered government,” he added.