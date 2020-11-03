The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) presidential flag bearer Patrick Oboi Amuriat has been driven to Kyambogo University play grounds for nomination while barefooted.

Amuriat was arrested on Tuesday morning by Uganda Police just hours to his nomination.

He is supposed to be nominated by the Electoral Commission at 12pm.

The presidential hopeful was arrested on arrival at the FDC party headquarters in Najjanankumbi and he was whisked to the nomination centre without putting on shoes. Most probably the shoes got misplaced during his arrest scuffle.

‪”It’s extremely annoying that I would be handled this way, ” Amuriat told journalists on arrival to Kyambogo.