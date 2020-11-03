Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine has been brutally arrested by Uganda Police minutes after being nominated as a presidential candidate for 2021 general elections.

The National Unity Platform (NUP) leader’s car was on Tuesday surrounded by armed security officers outside the Kyambogo based nomination centre. They smashed its window screens before forcing him (Bobi Wine) out.

He was then whisked away in a black minivan to a yet identified location amid protests from his colleagues led by his wife Barbie Itungo and NUP spokesperson Joel Ssenyonyi.

Before his arrest, Bobi Wine had told journalists that as a presidential candidate, he was representing the poor and vulnerable Ugandans who are being stepped on by a few people in power.

“What we have observed today is a new beginning which is going to see the end of dictatorship that has crippled our country. I want to tell Mr Museveni that since you have failed to control your greed for power, our generation is here to save you from yourself,” Bobi Wine said.

“I come before you as the most committed person to lead this liberation.Fellow Ugandans, I present myself as a servant, not a boss. We are going to run a people-centered government,” he added.