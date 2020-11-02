Presidential Advisor on youth and Artistes matters Jennifer Nakanguubi famously known as Full Figure has been sent to shame by President Yoweri Museveni’s security detail which barred her from accessing Munyonyo Commonwealth Resort where the ruling party-NRM is launching its presidential candidate’s manifesto ahead of 2021 general elections.

After getting duly nominated earlier today, President Museveni and other NRM members headed to Munyonyo Commonwealth Resort to launch their manifesto.

Full Figure is among the tens of the NRM supporters who couldn’t wait to attend the function.

Unlike her colleagues, the faded singer was bounced on the entry after allegedly presenting a fake invitation card.

“I was given this card by Aisha. Why do you treat us as if we are your enemies,” Full Figure was heard pleading.

“I’m pregnant please let me rest from here. I’m waiting for Lumumba,she has told me that she is coming,”she added.