The Speaker, presiding over the plenary, takes up the Chair, which is situated in pole position, in the middle at one end of the Chamber. In front of the Speaker are two seats reserved for the Clerks, who provide technical assistance to the presiding officer.

In Parliament/plenary, the sitting arrangement of members is done in relation to the Speaker’s Chair.

Benches to the right of the Chair are reserved for members from the party in government, while Opposition legislators take up benches to the left.

Ministers in government and Shadow Ministers take up the front benches on either side of the Chair.

This sitting arrangement is observed in parliaments throughout the Commonwealth.

In Uganda, independent MPs have been reserved seats to the left of the Speaker, while representatives of the Army (UPDF) are free to take up any seats available on either side of the floor.