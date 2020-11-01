Pastor Augustine Yiga has finally been laid to rest at his Kawaala based Revival Christian church premises.

Yiga who died on Monday night was buried on Sunday amid grief from mourners.

A few weeks ago, the preacher was admitted at Nsambya Hospital battling what was termed as “liver complications”.

Pastor Yiga was a common face for his comic sermons and statements that often landed him in trouble.

Most recently, he was in prison for a couple of weeks for making statements that the state deemed reckless. He claimed that Covid-19 didn’t exist.

May his Soul Rest In Peace.