Events promoter Balaam Barugahara has disclosed why he gave Shs1 million to motivational speaker Frank Gashumba.

Earlier today, Gashumba revealed how Balaam sent him Shs1 million via Mobile Money probably to sway him into supporting President Yoweri Museveni.

In a social media post on Saturday, controversial social and political analyst thanked the NRM power broker for the money but assured him that in case he gave him cash to support the President, it was not going to be possible.

He said he stopped supporting Museveni in 2001.

Gashumba also noted that he was going to Nakulabye’s famous pork joint-Nicodemus to share the money with pork eaters.

“Mr Balaam, If my assumptions are correct that the one million shillings you just sent to my mobile account is to have me side with this nation’s jajja, then you are surely mistaken! My support for the M7 came to a stop in 2001!

Anyone that’s aware of what’s happening in this country would have to be crazy to support jajja. Anyway, it’s the weekend so let me go down to Nakulabye and share this with the pork eaters at Nicodemus,” Gashumba, a strong government critic said.

However, according to Balaam, he had no hidden agenda while giving out the money to Gashumba.

“Frank M. Gashumba is bigger than Shs1m .He has given me over and above Shs10 million before .Sharing with a brother isn’t a crime,” Balaam said in a Facebook post.