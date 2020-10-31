The government of Uganda has resolved to buy the disputed land for the demolished Church in Ndeeba, Kampala.

This land is where St. Peter’s Church Ndeeba was built 40 years ago before it was demolished by men who have since been charged in court. The demolition was done in the wee hours of August 8, 2020, sending the country into pandemonium.

Businessman Dodovico Mwanje who claim ownership of the land was also charged and remanded. Although a few days days later, he was granted.

Following the incident, President Yoweri Museveni assured believers that he was was joining the war to save the church land.

“I am saddened by this incident and I give the church assurances that those complicit will be punished. Even if the church was in the wrong, ordering demolition was extreme. Dialogue would have resolved this matter,” Museveni said.

“Judges should have limits and understand public interest. Demolishing a church is a curse. Also, ignore reports of those claiming the government demolished the church.”

Now, government through Lands Ministry, has revealed that it has decided to to compulsory acquire the land in accordance with section 3(1) of the Land Acquisition Act, Cap 226.

In a letter to Ms. Nangwala Rezida & Co. Advocates, Lands Minister Beti Olive Kamya said a statutory instrument declaring that the subject land is required by the government of Uganda for a public purpose (public order or public morality) has already been issued by the Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development as required by law.

“The purpose of this letter is to invite you or the Directors of Ephraim Enterprises Ltd to discuss the process of acquisition and compensation for the subject land on Thursday 29 October , 2020 at 8:30 am in the Ministry of Lands Boardroom,” Kamya said in a letter dated 28 October, 2020 and copied in to the Attorney General, Minister of State for Lands, Lands PS, Chief Government valuer Ministry of Lands and Dodovico Mwanje.