With just a few days to the nomination of presidential candidates, the Electoral Commission is yet to clear Robert Kyagulanyi (Bobi Wine)’s nomination signatures.

According to EC, there are a lot of discrepancies in the lists of signatures of voters that Bobi Wine submitted to the commission endorsing his presidential bid ahead of 2021 general elections.

However, NUP spokesperson Joel Ssenyonyi has warned EC not to think of locking Bobi Wine out of the presidential race because they presented all the needed requirements in time.

“The state has tried all means to see that Hon Kyagulanyi misses on the ballot paper, EC needs 9800 signatures but we presented almost thrice the required numbers, so if they are planning otherwise it’s up to them. We as NUP we did what was required of us by the law,” he said.

Ssenyonyi added that all the other candidates that have been cleared by EC presented their signatures later than NUP but they were cleared before their candidate (Bobi Wine) , a sign which shows that they might be a planned move to eliminate their candidate Kyagulanyi from the race.

“They have worked on all other candidates first yet we presented our submissions before them, this is purposely to delay us and confuse the country with intentions of failing our candidate Hon Kyagulanyi to appear on the ballot paper but I warn EC that whether they like it or not Kyagulanyi will be on that ballot paper to contest against Mr Museveni,” he said.