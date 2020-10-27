NRM members in South Africa, North America, United Kingdom, Scandinavians have sent teams back home to ensure President Museveni wins the upcoming presidential elections in 2021.

The National Resistance Movement (NRM) Southern Africa Chapter over the weekend, flagged off a 400-man team to campaign for President Yoweri Museveni and other party flag bearers in the forthcoming general elections.

Ismael Luzige, the NRM Southern Africa Chapter chairperson said during the event that the team will be received in Uganda by Hajji Abbey Walusimbi, the Senior Presidential Advisor on Diaspora affairs who is also the NRM diaspora league chairman.

“The team members will move to all parts of the country doing door to door campaigns for President Museveni and all NRM party flag bearers. We will also give out sanitizers, masks and temperature guns as one of the ways to help in fighting the spread of Coronavirus,” Luzige said.

On his part, Hajj Walusimbi appreciated The NRM Southern Africa Chapter for loving their party and pledged that he will work with them to ensure that Museveni and NRM as a whole achieve victory in the 2021 general elections.

“As the NRM Diaspora League and the Secretariat will be waiting to warmly receive you and urge our Chapters around the world USA, UK, UAE, CHINA, TURKEY, to adopt such initiatives towards the 2021 General elections,” he said.

“We need to be united, stay focused and work together as one team that well is coordinated with effective communication to achieve victory. The infightings, intrigue and divisions is something that we should strive to end with in our ranks as it hinders our progress which at times has not enabled us to solve our problems or challenges.Lastly you are all aware that we are now campaigning for the securing of the future of Uganda therefore lets join hands to ensure the victory of our Party hence we shall exploit the opportunities for the prosperity of our Country and ourselves.”