The National Unity Platform (NUP) deputy president Dr Lina Zedriga Waru has claimed that ruling party-NRM offered her Shs5 billion to abandon the Kamwokya based opposition political party.

Speaking during NBS TV’s Topical discussion show on Tuesday, Dr Zedriga said that ever since NUP/People Power came to life, the NRM government has been pressing so many panic buttons to create fear and intimidation against the members of the party.

“The wave of change has put so much pressure that the state is everywhere pressing panic buttons. They are everywhere, they are like we are going to buy you, If we don’t buy you then we are going to abduct you. These are panic buttons. Why should they really lower themselves to that level?” she wondered.

“They have put a price tag of Shs5 billion on me but I let it down. The deal was being brokered by a lawyer and other teams. You can read it, its on. I found it very annoying. My honour is not for sale. That’s raping my dignity, its very demeaning.”

Early this month,it was alleged that ruling party NRM had placed a huge sum of money to buy out Dr Zedriga after realising that she was the strongest brain behind Robert Kyagulanyi (Bobi Wine)’s smart moves against government.

Dr Zedriga’s silent mobilization in both Northern and West Nile regions has left most prominent Members of NRM nursing wounds having been voted out in the recently concluded party primaries. One of the crucial wins that even Dr Zedriga jubilates in, is the Koboko Municipality parliamentary seat where she said that she camped in the area for two weeks purposely to trim off Evelyn Anite from the big race (2021 General Elections).

“I hear many NRM members say that NUP is only in central, just leave them don’t wake them up, I’m camping in this region to see that we leave no stone unturned. And I’m very sure we shall reap some big results, like how we did in Koboko, the gatekeeper was thrown outside, this is just the beginning,” she said in one of the videos that went viral on social media while she was addressing people in northern Uganda.

The last blow that made President Yoweri Museveni to task his brother Gen Salim Saleh to find ways by all means to meet the NUP iron lady who is causing chaos in the yellow camp in the two regions, was the recent recruitment of the Nwoya County Member of Parliament Lilly Adongo from NRM to NUP.

Sources revealed to us that Adongo and other prominent NRM diehards are to be unveiled at the Kamwokya based political party very soon. What shocked the bush war general was the determination that Adongo expressed in rejecting the fatty offer he had promised her. Adongo frankly told the emissaries who were sent to her that she is going to contest against their candidate on the NUP ticket.

“You people are so sick and I’m tired of you and I have made up my mind and I’m joining NUP,” she said in one of the meetings with the State House agents who had brought her an offer that was overwhelming as per our sources.

Adongo who has been MP for Nwoya county for over 10 years also rejected the plea which was made to her in the second meeting with Gen Saleh together with one of the senior ministers. According to those who attended the meeting, the zeal the youthful lawmaker used to dismiss the offer that was presented by Gen Saleh shocked even the tables in the meeting.

It’s from this background that the man from Rwakitura launched his mission to buy out Dr Zedriga no matter the cost.

Sources within allege that the big man is determined to meet the iron lady from NUP since reports presented to him have shown that Dr Zedriga is NUP’s weapon of mass destruction that the prominent opponent Kyagulanyi is leaning on in the entire northern region come next year’s general elections.