The National Unity Platform (NUP) leader Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine has unveiled his official campaign poster ahead of next year’s general elections.

In his official campaign portrait, the presidential hopeful has abandoned the red beret following NUP’s recent confrontation with Uganda Police and other security agencies over the military like attire.

Early this month, security agencies raided NUP headquarters in Kamwokya to allegedly recover military wear from the party offices and supporters.

Uganda Police spokesperson Fred Enanga, said that it is illegal for civilians to wear berets, matching outfits, insignia, camouflage fatigues and boots similar to those of armed forces.

“Wearing uniforms that are a preserve of the armed forces is illegal behavioural which was escalating especially among some political groups and celebrities,” Enanga said.

On top of that Police went on to pull down posters of presidential and parliamentary aspirants belonging to NUP in the because contenders were putting on red berets.

Now to avoid contradictions with security forces, the Kamwokya based political outfit decided to forego the red beret on their candidate’s portrait.

Launching Bobi Wine’s official campaign poster at NUP headquarters on Monday, party Spokesperson Joel Ssenyonyi said their presidential falgbearer did not put on a red beret in the portrait because, ““This is the picture that is going to appear on the ballot paper and we thought it was important for the people to start getting used to it. That is why we didn’t include the red beret.”

He added that the portrait will be placed everywhere around the city and across the country because it is within the law.

“We want to warn the police to leave our posters because we are operating within the law. We have seen incidents where our Members of Parliament and presidential candidates posters are pulled down by the police but this should stop,” Ssenyonyi said.