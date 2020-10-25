Musician turned politician Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine has teamed up with Jamaican reggae legend Buju Banton in new revolutionary collaboration track.

Titled ‘Ballot or Bullet’, the political struggle song has a strong message aimed at giving hope to people who want to see change in the country’s government.

And being that this song will not enjoy airplays basing on the message it portrays, the Presidential hopeful shared it on his social media page on Saturday and noted that change will be attained by either ballot or bullet come 2021 general elections.

“….and if it takes a revolution, freedom will have to come. By the ballot or the bullet, let thy will be done,” he noted

Bobi Wine met Buju last year during the Rebel Salute Reggae Festival which happened in Jamaica and this is when the two singers hit the studios for this collaboration.

The National Unity Platform (NUP) leader revealed that after that festival he was able to share inspirational stories about freedom fighting and being a president. Since then Buju has been supporting Bobi Wine’s ambitions.

“On this day in 2019 we as Africans will see it fit to silence the voice of the people??? No more… Bobi Wine, I Buju Banton stand with you and my people in Uganda…Freedom,” Buju said.