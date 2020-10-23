Over the years, most elective political offices in Kampala district have been dominated by men but this time round the narrative is likely to change.

With less than four months to next year’s general elections, a good number of powerful women have already been nominated by the Electoral Commission to contest for the various parliamentary seats in Kampala.

Among them is Omumbejja Eugenia Nassolo, a renown city businesswoman who is vying for Lubaga South Parliamentary seat.

Here are the four women ready to kick out men from Kampala district MP seats;

1. Omumbejja Eugenia Nassolo;

Nassolo is a wealthy entrepreneur who owns multiple commercial buildings in Ndeeba and in other Kampala city suburbs.

The politician is ready to uproot Kato Lubwama who is the current MP for Lubaga South.

Lubaga south constituency is predominantly occupied by opposition and its experiencing one of the hottest MP race in Kampala today.

Other candidates in the race are former presidential candidate Samuel Walter Lubega Mukaaku , Faco investments owner Mukasa Aloysius who is standing on National Unity Platform (NUP) ticket, JEEMA’s Siraje Kifampa and NRM’s Male Charles Kenneth.

“After successful nominations now we are ready to take up any challenge, We must liberate Lubaga south constituency from unsafe hands,” Nassolo said.

Nassolo stands a very big chance to become the next MP for Lubaga South.

2. Beti Kamya

The Lands Minister Beti Olive Kamya will be facing off with Moses Kasibante for Lubaga North parliamentary seat.

Kamya, a recent recruit in the NRM won primaries to represent the ruling party in Lubaga North MP race.

Kamya is an experienced politician who understands the political dynamics of the country.

Also in the race is National Unity Platform (NUP) Abubakar Kawalya.

3. Nabilah Naggayi Sempala;

The National Unity Platform (NUP) in September unveiled Nabilah Naggayi Sempala as it’s flagbearer for the Kampala City Lord Mayor seat ahead of 2021 general elections.

The current Kampala Woman Member of Parliament who was nominated a few weeks ago replaced Kawempe North legislator Latif Sebaggala who had bowed out of the Lord Mayor race.

Nabilah will face off with the current Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago, singer Jose Chameleone, veteran actor Charles James Senkubuge, singer Daniel Kazibwe alias Ragga Dee among others.

4. Margaret Zziwa;

Margaret Nantongo Zziwa is vying for Nakawa West Parliamentary seat.

The former Speaker of the East African Legislative Assembly will face off with NUP spokesperson Joel Ssenyonyi, Kenneth Paul Kakande among others.

As the Opposition is still bickering with the so many faces, Zziwa is not having such problems as she hopes NRM will unite around her thus giving her an upper hand come 2021 general elections.