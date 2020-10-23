The Rubanda East Parliamentary Aspirant Jogo Kenneth Biryabarema has rejected the National Resistance Movement – NRM’s call to Reconciliation.

The NRM Secretariat on Thursday kicked off the Party Membership reconciliation drive across the country. The drive is intended to bridge the gap between winners and losers of the recent NRM Primary Elections as well as convincing NRM leaning independents to withdraw their candidatures from the 2021 general Elections.

In Kigezi Sub-Region, Chairperson of the NRM workers League James Tweheyo, and Ntungamo Woman MP Beatrice Rwakimari are leading the peace talks. The team also contains NRM cadres and researchers whose role is to gather information about the status of the party in the region.

Mr. Jogo was one of the people who attended the NRM Meeting that was held in Rubanda Town Council on Thursday . He was recently nominated as an independent candidate after losing the NRM Election to the incumbent MP Henry Musasizi.

In his message delivered by Tweheyo who is also a member of the NRM CEC, President Museveni asked the District NRM Chairpersons to lead the reconciliation drive in their area by re-uniting with Political opponents in the party.

Without mentioning names, Musasizi started by announcing forgiveness to his offenders during the recent NRM Primaries. He also apologized on behalf of his campaign task force for any wrong doing.

However, Jogo who was silent throughout the meeting decided to storm out a few minutes towards the end. He addressed the media before he departed.

In his press address, Jogo said it was “too late” for him to reconcile with Musasizi. He said the President’s message was good but he could not change his mind since he had already been nominated to contest as an independent candidate.