The High Court in Kampala has dismissed with costs a case in which former members of the National Unity and Reconciliation and Development Party (NURP) moved to repossess the party which was renamed National Unity Platform (NUP).

The party originally headed by Moses Nkonge Kibalama was a few months ago handed over to Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine as the party president.

However, Bobi Wine’s leadership of the party came under scrutiny when two of its founders; Difas Basile and Hassan Twala, petitioned the High Court in Kampala.

They claimed that Kibalama, the founding president of the party, changed its name and transferred its leadership to Bobi Wine without their knowledge and consent.

Last week, the presiding judge, Justice Musa Ssekaana, said he would give his ruling today to resolve the controversy over the name and its leadership.

Now, in his ruling that was delivered by email on Wednesday, Justice Sekaana said: “The judicial review guidelines or rules equally provide for locus standi and this would have been the threshold before the applicants would seek to challenge actions of the party. It is an abuse of court process. This application is dismissed with costs to the respondents. So I order.”