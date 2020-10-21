After dumping People Power in May this year, social media blogger Ashburg Katto revealed he quit Bobi Wine’s movement so as to wear the crown (engule) of victory currently held by President Yoweri Museveni’s NRM party.

He claimed that he, and some of his colleagues from People Power, “visited President Museveni from his farm and he taught us farming” after events promoter Balaam Barugahara worked hard to ensure that they meet the head of state.

After thanking Balaam, Ashburg expressed happiness because Museveni approved his proposal and even gave him cows.

“Thank you Balaam Barugahara… I had gone to present my project proposal called The Ghetto Initiative which is going to see all Kampala ghettos revived. After teaching us all the basics of farming and rearing cows, the president gave me five cows (5) and he also gave my other team two cows each… He asked us to implement and teach the farming skills he taught us to our fellow youths,” said Ashburg Katto. “The president accepted my proposal and it is going to be implemented immediately after this corona lockdown.”

However, it has been disclosed that Ashburg never received his gift from the President.

Through his social media page, Ashburg revealed that when the cows reached Okello House (Office of NRM National Chairperson), they disappeared in thin air.

“DEAR PRESIDENT MUSEVENI 🙏 I won’t ever stop thanking you for the cows you gave me when I visited you in Kisozi earlier this year… But unfortunately when those cows reached Okello House in Kampala they all disappeared like pyuu. I don’t know if they had magic but they disappeared, or maybe they were descendants of Bihogo. Unless nga they ran away and Chepte claimed their gold medal 🤔… Anyway, I will tell you all about it when I see you again. THE ONLY COWS AM LEFT WITH ARE THE ONES IN THESE PICS 👇.. EZADDALA OMULAALO TEYAZITUUSA, YADDE AKOOYA KAMU BWEKATI,” the blogger cried out.