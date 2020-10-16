The High Court in Kampala has postponed the National Unity Platform (NUP) ownership ruling to next Wednesday.

NUP-orinigally known AS the National Unity and Reconciliation and Development Party (NURP) was a few months back handed over to presidential hopeful Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine.

Bobi Wine’s leadership of the party came under scrutiny when two of its founders; Difas Basile and Hassan Twala, petitioned the High Court in Kampala.

They claimed that Moses Nkonge Kibalama, the founding president of the party, changed its name and transferred its leadership to Bobi Wine without their knowledge and consent.

At the last hearing on September 25, the presiding judge, Justice Musa Ssekaana, said he would give his ruling today (Friday) to resolve the controversy over the name and its leadership.

However, last evening, Judiciary’s Principal Communications Officer, Solomon Muyita, revealed that the ruling is not ready for delivery today.

“The judge has said, the ruling will not take place tomorrow as anticipated because the parties filed their submissions on Tuesday. It was not humanly possible for him to read through the submissions and deliver the decision tomorrow (today) as slated,” Muyita told Daily Monitor newspaper.

“The new date for the ruling is now Wednesday next week and this will be done by way of e-mail so there is no need of the litigants to come to court physically on that day,” he added.

In the case, Bobi Wine is jointly sued with NUP party, Kibalama, David Lewis Rubongoya, Aisha Kabanda, Joel Ssenyonyi (spokesperson for NUP), Flavia Kalule Nabagabe, Fred Nyanzi Ssentamu, the Electoral Commission, and the Attorney General.

Basile and Twala, are further seeking court declaration that the resolution dated May 12, 2017 nominating Bobi Wine as the NUP presidential flag bearer for the 2021 general elections, is illegal and in contravention of the party constitution.