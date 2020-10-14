Lord’s Resistance Army rebel leader Joseph Kony is critically ill, this Website has learnt.

The revelation about Kony’s health was made by former Minister for Northern Uganda Betty Bigombe who refuted earlier reports that the Warlord was designed for a return to the country after reportedly asking for fresh peace talks with the government.

Bigombe trashed the reports and informed the public that Kony is indeed very sick and the only thing she thinks he would need now is to see a doctor for some specialised treatment and not peace talks.

Last week, veteran journalist Andrew Mwenda reported that Kony had written to President Yoweri Museveni asking for fresh talks with the government.

It was also reported that Kony had proposed Deputy Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah to head the government side in the negotiations.

Joseph Kony’s LRA outfit is on record for having killed hundreds of thousands of people in Uganda between 1986 and 2009. About 3 million others were forced to leave their homes into internally displaced camps[IDPs].

In 2005, he was indicted by the International Criminal Court on a number of crimes against humanity over his gruesome life threatening insurgency. He has however managed to avoid arrest for fifteen years now.

Bigombe’s claim will be hard to discard owing to her historical closeness with the fierce warlord stemming from her heroic mediation role in the early 2000s between government and the rebel outfit.