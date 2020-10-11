Police in Kampala Metropolitan Area have raided and arrested 21 suspects who participated in a sex party.

The party was taking place in a private house located in Kireka, Kira Municipality.

Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson Patrick Onyango said that they got intelligence information about the party and planted informants to monitor and inform the force when the party has started.

“Towards midnight, the police was notified that the sex games had started and we swung in action. We got the participants red handed,” Onyango said in a statement on Sunday.

“They have been arrested and detained at Kira Division Police Station on charges of disobedience of lawful orders on Covid-19 and doing acts that are likely to cause the spread of the infectious disease.”

Onyango added that the suspects’ files are being prepared and they will appear in court on Monday.