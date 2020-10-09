It’s been some time now since the National Unity Platform party of Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu announced its final verdict on who would carry it’s flag for the office of the Kampala city Lord Mayor where singer Joseph Mayanja alias Jose Chameleone was discarded in favor of Kawempe North MP Latif Sebaggala.

Even after Sebaggala’s withdrawal from the race, Chameleone was again shunned in favour of Nabilah Naggayi Sempala who had just joined NUP a few days ago.

Just as one begins to think it’s a forgotten incident, it then proves that its against surfaces that it’s impact could last longer than anyone could predict.

While appearing on NTV’s morning show on Friday, Chameleone, who actually maintains that he still subscribes to NUP explained how Bobi Wine behaved when they met again weeks after being denied the party ticket for Kampala City Lord Mayor seat.

He said the two met at the burial of former Kampala Mayor Nasser Ntege Sebaggala last week.

Even though the two did not have enough time to talk in detail over the incident, it was clearly displayed on Bobi Wine’s face that the decision by the party Electoral Commission had caused immeasurable pains to him.

“We met at the burial of Hajji Sebaggala. We didn’t have time but as artistes, you can look into the eyes and tell the Communication. He seemed disturbed by the fact that those at the vetting Committee didn’t recognize my significance in the revolution,” Chameleone said in response to the question on how the two allies have reacted since the announcement.

The ‘mateeka’ singer however said that as politicians, they will find time to sit down and discuss about how best they can work together for the good of the wide struggle.