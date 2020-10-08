World leaders including President Donald Trump of the United States of America, President Xi Jinping of the Peoples Republic of China, His Majesty Phillippe, the King of Belgium have congratulated President Yoweri Museveni and the people of Uganda on the occasion of the 58th Independence anniversary.

“On behalf of the United States, I send my best wishes to the people of Uganda as you celebrate the 58th anniversary of your independence on October 9. May our partnership advance democracy and bring continued peace and prosperity for our two peoples,” Donald Trump said in his congratulatory message addressed to President Yoweri Museveni.

President Xi Jinping of the Peoples Republic of China said China and Uganda enjoy traditional friendship with deep mutual trust.

“I, on behalf of the Chinese government and the Chinese people, and in my own name, extend sincere congratulations and best wishes to you, and through you, to the friendly Ugandan government and the people of Uganda,” he said in a letter to the President.

“On issues concerning each others core interests and major concerns, our two countries always support each other. The China-Uganda relations have always enjoyed a strong momentum of growth.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, China and Uganda have been relying on each other in difficult times. I wish you good health and every success,” Xi Jinping said.

The President of Turkey H.E Recep Tayyip Erdogan also congratulated the President and the people of Uganda on the occasion of the 58th Independence anniversary.

“I am fully confident that the existing friendly relations, as well as strong cooperation between Turkey and Uganda will continue to develop in every field and reach even higher levels in future. I avail myself of this opportunity to renew my best wishes for the health and happiness of Your Excellency, as well as for the well-being and prosperity of the friendly people of Uganda,” President Erdogan said.

The Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Thailand H.E General Prayut Chan-o-cha (Ret.) in a message to President Museveni reiterated Thailands’ determination to further strengthen relations at both the bilateral and multilateral levels for the mutual benefits of our two countries and peoples.

“On behalf of the Royal Thai Government and the Thai people, I have the honour to extend to you my congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of the Independence Day of the republic of Uganda,” Gen. Prayut said.

The President of the Republic of Korea H.E Moon Jae-in congratulated the President and the people of Uganda on the occasion of the Independence Day and said he hoped the friendly and cooperative ties that the two countries have cultivated thus far will bear plenty of fruits.

“Please accept, Your Excellency, my best wishes for your good health and continued success in all your endeavors as well as for the everlasting prosperity of the Republic of Uganda,” President Jae-in said.

The President of Israel H.E Reuven (Ruvi) Rivlin congratulated the President and the people of Uganda on the occasion of the 58th Independence Day anniversary.

“As the Republic of Uganda takes stock of the great strides your country has made, I offer you my best wishes for the further progress of your nation and wellbeing of all your citizens. I avail myself of this opportunity to thank you for the support and friendly relations that our two countries enjoy and I look forward to extending the breadth and depth of our bilateral interests,” President Reuvin said.

President Reuvin wished the people of Uganda health, safety and hope amidst the on-going COVID-19 pandemic.

“On account of the on-going covid-19 pandemic, I wish you and the people of Uganda Health, safety and hope that a solution will be found in the near future. With the best wishes for Gods rich blessing on you and the Republic of Uganda,” he said.

The President of Malawi H.E Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera wished the President and the people of Uganda best wishes for peace and progress as they commemorate ‘this momentous achievement’.

“I am hopeful that the bonds of friendship and cooperation that have existed between our two countries since immemorial, will continue to flourish in the years to come for the mutual benefit of our two peoples,” he said.

The President of the Arab Republic of Egypt H.E Abdel Fattah Al-sisi expressed his heartfelt felicitations coupled with his best wishes to the President and the people of Uganda upon their 58th Independence anniversary.

“I would like to assert that we treasure the cordial relations binding our two sisterly countries. I also look forward to working together to further advance the progress and prosperity of our two peoples in the years to come. Please accept my sincerest wishes for the best of your wellbeing and for the welfare and advancement of the brotherly people of Uganda and all the peoples of our African continent,” President Abdel Fattah Al-sisi said.

The President of Namibia H.E Dr. Hage G. Geingob congratulated the President and Uganda on the occasion and reaffirmed his commitment towards enhancing the long standing bilateral relations that exist between Namibia and Uganda.

‘We look forward to continue working with Uganda, under the auspices of the African Union, in the interests of mutually beneficial economic development,” he said.

The President of the federal Republic of Germany H.E Frank Walter Steinmeier commended the President for his determination to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic.

“On the occasion of Independence Day, allow me offer you and your fellow citizens my congratulations. The Covid-19 pandemic presents us all with unprecedented challenges. I would like to express my appreciation for your determination in dealing with the crisis,” President Steinmeier said.

Steinmeier said for many years, Uganda and Germany have been working together on a basis of trust to promote growth and stability.

“Your commitment to African cooperation is valued and respected in Germany.

Moreover, Uganda has been acknowledged and highly regarded by various neighbouring countries as a safe haven for refugees. In the future, Uganda’s young population in particular deserves the chance to fully tap their potential; for this to happen, a free and fair elections in early 2021 are of special importance,” he said.

The President of the Republic of Cuba H.E Mr. Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez congratulated President Museveni and the people of Uganda on the occasion of the 58th Independence Anniversary.

“Let me also renew our willingness to expand the relations of friendship and cooperation between our countries,” President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez said.

The People and government of reconciliation and National unity of the republic of Nicaragua represented by Daniel Ortega Saavedra and Rosario Murillo congratulated President Museveni and the people of Uganda on the occasion of commemorating the 58th Independence anniversary.

“On this occasion, we take the opportunity to recognize your government’s actions towards achieving peace, security, well-being and development of your people, representing as well, a pillar for greater integration of the African continent,” they said in a message.

They said the government of Reconciliation and National unity of the Republic of Nicaragua reiterates its will to continue strengthening the bonds of fraternity, solidarity and cooperation that unite our peoples and governments, as well as its unwavering commitment to continue working together, to overcome the great challenges that we face in our times.